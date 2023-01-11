SAN DIEGO – The Padres are welcoming back the San Diego faithful to Petco Park for its 2023 FanFest, officials announced.

The free event is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Major League Baseball team stated in a press release. It will feature special appearances from Padres including Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, Josh Hader, Nick Martinez, Robert Suarez, Tim Hill and Bob Melvin, along with Padres alumni Trevor Hoffman and Mark Loretta.

Photo and autograph opportunities with Padres players and alumni will be available for guests, as well as Q&A panels, memorabilia on sale and various field activities.

Fans must redeem digital tickets, up to four, in order to enter, according to the Padres. Tickets may be claimed in their MLB Ballpark app by Feb. 1.

Early entry for Padres members begins at 8:30 a.m. while gates open to the general public at 9 a.m.

Parking at Petco Park will also be free of charge.