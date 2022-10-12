LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A goose that appeared to play spoiler with the Padres’ momentum Wednesday during the National League Division Series Game 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers turned out to be a good luck charm for our beloved Friars.

The feathered animal, which was hanging out in the outfield, made its presence known in the eighth inning as the Padres were one out away from ending the inning. But the goose had other plans for the Dodgers.

The stoppage of play led to the Dodgers putting runners on base and threatening to make a comeback from 5-3 down.

Luckily for the Padres, they were able to escape scot-free from the inning, going on to hold the lead for a Game 2 victory.

Game 3 is set for Friday at 5:37 p.m. in San Diego. Hopefully, there won’t be any players being ear-checked or random animals taking the field at Petco Park.