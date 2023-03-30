SAN DIEGO — The Padres Opening Day is hours away and fans are already gearing up for the team’s return to Petco Park.

The team will be playing against fellow MLB National League West team, the Colorado Rockies, in a four-game series that ends on Sunday. First pitch for the opening game will be at 6:40 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for 1:10 p.m., but the Padres announced Wednesday they had pushed back the start time due to weather.

For those heading downtown Thursday, here’s a breakdown of things to help you plan.

Getting in to Petco Park

According to the team, fans will be allowed into the stadium at 4:30 p.m.

All bags are prohibited from the ballpark unless they are smaller than seven inches by ten inches, infant or medical bags.

Service animals are allowed in the ballpark, while other pets or emotional support animals are not.

For a full list of what is and is not allowed in the park, head to the Padres’ website.

Where to park

Given Petco Park’s central location, parking availability around the stadium is often limited. Anyone going to the game should head downtown early to make sure they can secure a spot with time to spare before first pitch.

Preferred parking is available in several lots adjacent to the ballpark, but guests are strongly encouraged to get pre-purchased passes to ensure a spot at one of these lots including:

The Padres Parkade on Island Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets

Tailgate Park in-between Imperial Avenue and K Street

The Lexus Premier Lot on Park Boulevard

Additional parking options can be found around the downtown area. Of the nearby lots, there are some close-by options for ballpark including a few areas on Market Street, and J Street near the Convention Center.

A map of all nearby parking areas can be found here. Pre-purchased parking passes can be bought here.

Public transit and other modes of transportation

San Diego leaders and officials from the Padres highly recommend people to use public transit for getting to and from the park. MTS passes can be purchased online for $6 per rider. More information on fares can be found at the MTS website or on the Padres’ website.

Anyone looking to ride down to Petco Park on their bicycles can find racks at the corner of Treavor Hoffman Way and Tony Gwynn Drive, on J Street at 8th and 9th Avenues and across from the Gaslamp Entry Gate on 7th Avenue.

For those coming from Coronado, ferry rides are available starting at 9:10 a.m. Free Ride Downtown Shuttles are also available for free during certain times.

More info on these options can be found on the Padres’ website here.

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted on a limited basis only at Tailgate Park in-between Imperial Avenue and K Street. Ballpark visitors looking to tailgate the game are required to park in spaces as directed by ACE Parking workers upon arrival and reservation of spaces is not available.

Other rules and regulations around tailgating can be found on the Padres’ website here.

Anyone who still haven’t snagged a ticket for tomorrow’s game, don’t fret! Tickets are still available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

Be sure to get it quickly though, as the team is expecting a sell-out crowd.