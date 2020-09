San Diego Padres’ Mitch Moreland hits an RBI double to deep left field in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants had their postseason hopes dashed on the final day of the regular season, losing 5-4 to the playoff-bound San Diego Padres.

San Francisco finished 29-31 under first-year manager Gabe Kapler, beginning the day tied with Milwaukee for the final NL playoff spot.

The Brewers hold the tiebreaker, which meant the Giants needed to win and have Milwaukee lose at St. Louis. The Brewers did their part but the Giants couldn’t.