Padres games postponed after member of Giants tests positive for COVID-19, team says

SAN DIEGO – Friday’s San Diego Padres game against the San Francisco Giants has been postponed after a member of the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team.
The clubs also will not play on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution” and to allow MLB to conduct additional testing and contact tracing, the league said.
Neither club has said who had the positive test. The Padres previously had two players — outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder Jorge Mateo — test positive for the virus this year ahead of the start of the pandemic-shortened season.
MLB now has had a total of 42 games postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases.
“MLB will announce additional information regarding the status of our series with San Francisco as soon as possible,” the Padres said.
The Padres (29-17) beat the Giants (23-22) on Thursday, 6-1, giving the team its fifth straight win.
Check back for updates on this developing story.