SAN DIEGO — FOX 5’s Chrissy Russo took the mound Wednesday at Petco Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Ahead of the home game, former Major League Baseball pitcher Jimmy Sherfy gave Russo some tips to help her prepare for the big throw.

In front of both Padres and Phillies fans Wednesday, Russo waved to the crowd before slinging her pitch towards home plate.

Her Padres debut can be seen in the video below:

The San Diego Padres fell to the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 Wednesday. Looking ahead, the Padres will challenge the Houston Astros away on Friday evening.