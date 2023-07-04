SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres will be defending their home turf on the Fourth of July, bringing together two quintessentially American things for a sold-out crowd at Petco Park.

The team will be facing off against one of our neighbors to the north, the Los Angeles Angels, with first pitch scheduled for 3:40 p.m. Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is slated to face off against San Diego’s homegrown starter, Joe Musgrove.

For those headed to today’s game, here’s a round-up of what you need to know for the game.

Fourth of July Festivities

The Padres’ will be wearing their “Military Sundays” camouflage uniform in celebration of the Fourth. A special Military Salute to Veterans will also take place during the game.

For certain ticket holders, there’s an Independence Day-themed game package, with a limited-edition red, white and blue Padres hat. The package handed out at the game will also have a special Padres themed disc, courtesy of the San Diego Aces Disc Gold Club and Innova Champion Discs.

There won’t be a fireworks display after the game at Petco Park. However, fans that want to see some light up the night sky can walk to the waterfront where they’d be able to see San Diego’s annual Big Bay Boom display.

Getting in to Petco Park

Petco Park will open to fans at about 2:10 p.m. — 90 minutes before the first pitch.

All bags are prohibited from the ballpark unless they are single-compartment bags smaller than seven inches by ten inches, infant or medical bags.

Service animals are allowed in the ballpark, while other pets or emotional support animals are not.

For a full list of what is and is not allowed in the park, head to the Padres’ website.

Where to park

Given Petco Park’s central location, parking availability around the stadium is often limited. Anyone going to the game should head downtown early to make sure they can secure a spot with time to spare before first pitch.

Preferred parking is available in several lots adjacent to the ballpark, but guests are strongly encouraged to get pre-purchased passes to ensure a spot at one of these lots including:

The Padres Parkade on Island Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets

Tailgate Park in-between Imperial Avenue and K Street

The Lexus Premier Lot on Park Boulevard

Additional parking options can be found around the downtown area. Of the nearby lots, there are some close-by options for ballpark attendees including a few areas on Market Street, and J Street near the Convention Center.

A map of all nearby parking areas can be found here. Pre-purchased parking passes can be bought here.

Public transit and other modes of transportation

San Diego leaders and officials from the Padres highly recommend people use public transit for getting to and from the park. MTS has ramped up service on three trolley lines for the holiday, given expected crowds for the Padres game and Big Bay Boom.

Prior to the game, MTS says the UCSD Blue, Orange and Green lines will be running with 15-minute service or better. This service will continue after the game as needed.

More information about how to use MTS to get to Petco Park can be found here.

Anyone looking to ride down to Petco Park on their bicycles can find racks at the corner of Trevor Hoffman Way and Tony Gwynn Drive, on J Street at 8th and 9th Avenues and across from the Gaslamp Entry Gate on 7th Avenue.

For those coming from Coronado, ferry rides are also available every half hour until 9:40 p.m. Free Ride Downtown Shuttles are available for free during certain times.

More info on these options can be found on the Padres’ website here.

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted on a limited basis only at Tailgate Park in-between Imperial Avenue and K Street. Ballpark visitors looking to tailgate the game are required to park in spaces as directed by ACE Parking workers upon arrival and reservation of spaces is not available.

Other rules and regulations around tailgating can be found on the Padres’ website here.

Have a fun and safe Fourth of July holiday!