Fernando Tatis Jr. snags 2nd straight NL Silver Slugger Award

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 21: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres reacts after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves during game one of a doubleheader at Truist Park on July 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – The awards keep coming for Fernando Tatis Jr.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old Padres shortshop nabbed his second straight Silver Slugger Award, Louisville Slugger announced. Despite missing a chunk of time to the left shoulder injury, Tatis led the National League in 2021 with 42 home runs to go along with a .282 batting average, 135 hits and 97 RBIs. He also stole 25 bags on the year.

He was the lone Padre to win a Silver Slugger this year after three members of the team – Tatis, Trent Grisham and Manny Machado – won it last year.

In the National League, four members of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves won a Silver Slugger, the most of any team in the league. The American League East dominated this year’s Silver Slugger winners with three wins for the Toronto Blue Jays, two for the Boston Red Sox and one each for the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.

Fernando @tatis_jr adds to his Silver Slugger collection. pic.twitter.com/iZklBeZdfp — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 11, 2021

Tatis now becomes one of three Padres to win the award multiple times. The others include franchise icon Tony Gwynn, who won it seven times, and longtime catcher Benito Santiago, a four-time winner.

It might not be the last hardware for El Niño, either. He is one of three finalists for the National League MVP along with Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper.

The winner of the NL MVP is set to be announced Nov. 18 on MLB Network.

Other 2021 Silver Slugger winners include:

National League

First baseman: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves;

Second baseman: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves;

Third baseman: Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves;

Outfielders: Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals, Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies and Nick Castellanos of the Cincinnati Reds;

Catcher: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants; and

Pitcher Max Fried, Atlanta Braves.

American League

First baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays;

Second baseman: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays;

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox;

Third baseman: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox;

Outfielders: Teoscar Hernández of the Toronto Blue Jays, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles;

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals; and

Designated hitter: Shohei Otani, Los Angeles Angels.