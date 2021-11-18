Fernando Tatis Jr. finishes 3rd in National League MVP race

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has placed third in the voting for Major League Baseball’s Most Valuable Player award in the National League.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won his second NL MVP, beating out Tatis and another young star, the Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto.

Widely considered one of the most dynamic players in the game, Tatis Jr. received two first place votes and compiled 244 points from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, behind Harper’s 348 and Soto’s 274.

Despite missing time to a nagging left shoulder injury at points throughout the season, Tatis led the National League in 2021 with 42 home runs to go along with a .282 batting average, 135 hits and 97 RBIs. He also stole 25 bases.

Last week, El Niño became the lone Padre to win a 2021 Silver Slugger. That made him one of only three Padres to win that award multiple times. The others include franchise icon Tony Gwynn, who won it seven times, and longtime catcher Benito Santiago, a four-time winner.

The San Diego Padres have entered a period of transition this offseason after a hot start and bitter end to the 2021 season. Jayce Tingler will no longer serve as the team’s manager, with veteran skipper Bob Melvin leading the Friars as they try to break back into the playoffs.

The Associated Press and FOX 5’s Dillon Davis contributed to this report.