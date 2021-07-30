Fernando Tatis Jr. exits game against Rockies with apparent shoulder injury

  • SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 30: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres is helped off the field by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer after he was injured during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on July 30, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO – San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. exited Friday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies with an apparent shoulder injury.

Tatis was helped off the field by manager Jayce Tingler and an athletic trainer after trying to advance to third base on a ball hit by Manny Machado in the bottom of the first inning. He slid awkwardly into the base and was tagged out by Brendan Rodgers. His status was not immediately known.

Tatis was replaced at shortstop in the game by Ha-seong Kim.

It is the third time Tatis, 22, has dealt with a shoulder injury. He was on the injured list for 10 days in April with a left shoulder subluxation after taking a hard swing in a game against the Giants. He then missed another game in June after appearing to reaggravate that injury while diving for a ball.

On the year, he is hitting .290 while leading the National League with 31 home runs, 23 stolen bases and 78 runs scored. His performance earned him a spot as a National League starter in the All-Star Game.

