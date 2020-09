San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers (4) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run on a double by Trent Grisham during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. and Manny Machado hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, and the San Diego Padres pounded Oakland on Friday, 7-0, as the Athletics returned to the field from a four-game postponement following a positive coronavirus test.

Tatís matched Mike Trout for the majors’ home run lead at 14 and finished with three RBIs.

Padres catching prospect Luis Campusano homered in the eighth for his first major league hit after the 21-year-old was called up earlier.