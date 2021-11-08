Ex-Padres manager Tingler hired by Minnesota Twins as bench coach

FILE – San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler looks from the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Miami. Former San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler was hired Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, as bench coach of the Minnesota Twins. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler has been hired as bench coach of the Minnesota Twins. David Popkins will also be Minnesota’s new hitting coach.

The 40-year-old Tingler went 116-106 over two seasons with the Padres. They made the playoffs in 2020.

The Friars collapsed down the stretch this year, resulting in Tingler’s dismissal. Tingler spent 13 seasons in a variety of roles with the Texas Rangers before going to San Diego. He was replaced in San Diego by longtime big league skipper Bob Melvin.

The 31-year-old Popkins was the hitting coach for the Class A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.