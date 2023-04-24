Dunkin’ has announced the “Padres Donut” will be released at all San Diego locations. (Dunkin’)

SAN DIEGO — Dunkin’ is releasing a Padres-themed sweet treat for Friars fans this week.

Starting Wednesday, the Padres Donut will be available at all San Diego County Dunkin’ locations, the company announced.

The Padres Donut is a yeast ring donut with chocolate icing, topped with yellow sprinkles to mirror the team’s brown and gold uniforms.

The Friar Faithful will be able to get their hands on the donut for the entirety of the 2023 MLB season.

“Padres fans are critical to the team’s success, and Dunkin’ is hoping to hit a home run by giving them a sweet experience all season long,” said Dunkin’ Associate Field Marketing Manager Brooke Berra in a news release. “Dunkin’ is proud to be a part of the Padres fan culture and share their love for Dunkin’ iced beverages, donuts, and baseball!”

Dunkin’ is the official coffee sponsor of the San Diego Padres and offers hot and iced coffees during home games at Petco Park.

In addition to the Padres Donut launching Wednesday, Dunkin’ Rewards members can get a Padres Donut or classic donut for $1 with an in-app purchase of a medium or larger coffee through Aug. 15.

Dunkin’ will be holding a Padres pep rally on May 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at their Chula Vista location at 2260 Otay Lakes Road where fans will have a chance to win tickets to the May 21 game against the Boston Red Sox. Guests will need to show their Dunkin’ Rewards app to enter the raffle.

The pep rally will also feature appearances from Padres Swinging Friar mascot and Cuppy, the Dunkin’ mascot and guests can grab a free medium hot or iced coffee.