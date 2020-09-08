Dugout Mugs founder swingin’ for the fences

SAN DIEGO — From a broken bat to a million dollar idea, the founder of Dugout Mugs is “swingin’” for the fences.

“The initial idea started by taking game used bats, hollowing them out and turning them into drinking mugs,” Randall Thompson said.

With partnerships including Major League Baseball, the Players Association, MiLB and even some classic cinema, it’s nearly impossible not to find one with your favorite team.

“Almost since day one, we saw the momentum, we saw the interest in the product when it was taken out to different baseball games and events,” said CEO Kris Dehnert.

Dugout Mugs has recently released a new line just for Slam Diego and the historic season the Padres have had.