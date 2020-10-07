Drive-in tailgate draws Padres fans downtown

SAN DIEGO — Fans Tuesday packed parking lots outside of Petco Park to cheer on the Padres in the first game of their National League Division Series against the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

The drive-in tailgate, which aired the game on several big screens, offered fans a safe and socially-distanced way to cheer on the Friars. Echoes of Friday’s tailgate were heard from blocks away after the Padres clinched a Wild Card Series win against the St. Louis Cardinals, delivering the franchise its first playoff series win in more than two decades.

“When a team wins in the city, it edifies the city,” Padres fan Joseph Corsi said. “It makes the city very happy and glowing.”

Jeffrey Arenas and his two sons also came out to support their team.

“We’re just out here watching the Padres, hoping to win,” Cameron Arenas told FOX 5.

Many fans are hopeful this is just the beginning of a long series ahead.

“They’re going to win the World Series — that’s my take,” Corsi said. “They’re going to win the World Series against the Yankees in six games.”

More details including how to buy tickets to watch the rest of the series from the Petco Park parking lot are available online at mlb.com/padres/tickets/drive-in.