Diamondbacks rally against Padres’ pen for 4-3 win

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte is congratulated after scoring a run during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Sunday, July 26, 2020. The Diamondbacks won 4-3. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly off struggling Kirby Yates, and Arizona rallied for four runs off San Diego’s vaunted bullpen to earn a 4-3 victory Sunday after the Diamondbacks’ Torey Lovullo became the first manager to be ejected in the COVID-19 era.

The Padres had been MLB’s last undefeated team after St. Louis and Houston lost earlier in the day.

San Diego’s Garrett Richards left with a 1-0 lead after holding Arizona to one hit in five innings, but the Diamondbacks, who struggled offensively in their first two games, came alive three innings after the masked Lovullo was ejected for arguing with plate umpire Mark Ripperger, who wasn’t wearing a cloth facemask.