Davies wins fifth straight as Padres beat Rockies 5-3

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., left, throws to first too late for the double play as Colorado Rockies’ Elias Diaz slides into second base during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Diego. Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth is at right. Raimel Tapia was safe at first. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado throws to first for the out on Colorado Rockies’ Josh Fuentes during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Colorado Rockies’ Matt Kemp reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia can’t make the catch on a double by San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon makes the catch at the wall for the out on San Diego Padres’ Wil Myers during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Smoke from California wildfires mixes with low clouds as the San Diego Padres play the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game at Petco Park Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Davies won his career-best, fifth-consecutive start and Mitch Moreland hit his first homer for the Padres as San Diego beat the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, 5-3, to complete its sweep of the three-game series.

Davies (7-2) was fantastic, after allowing a run in the first, as he tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, plowing through the Rockies with his changeup and splitter.

He gave up three runs on five hits, with two walks, over six innings as the Padres won their fourth straight game.

Trevor Rosenthal, the third Padres’ reliever, pitched the ninth for his ninth save.