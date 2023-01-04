Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres, is seen from the Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — The 2023 Padres FanFest is set to take place at Petco Park on Saturday, Feb. 4, the team announced Wednesday.

The Padres said fans can expect this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever. This family friendly festival is sure to spur the Friar fever for the upcoming baseball season.

To be the first to find out when tickets become available, the Padres encouraged fans to sign up for emails here. You can also request more information to become a 2023 season ticket holder here.

From on-field activities, food, drinks and more, this annual event will kickoff preseason celebrations for San Diego’s home team.

Opening Day for the Padres 2023 season is set for March 30 against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.