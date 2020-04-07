‘Dancing groundskeeper’ recreates performance for fans at home

SAN DIEGO — So many people outside of the lines have been affected by the cancellation of sports.

Thousands depend on those games for their livelihood — and for their entertainment.

And with the baseball season postponed indefinitely, one Padres employee has brought his

dancing act to fans through social media, hoping to spread positivity during this tough time.

You might recognize Eric Edwards on the jumbo-tron at Petco Park. He’s become a bit of a ballpark celebrity known for his third inning dance performance.



“When you have an audience you get those little butterflies, but then as soon as I go up the stairs to walk on the field, it all disappears,” said Edwards. “I kind of go in this zone and start dancing and get kind of crazy.”



With the baseball season postponed, Edwards decided he’d bring his dance moves to fans by recreating the act from inside his Point Loma home.



“I was just having fun. I wanted to do something different to make people laugh and just the response from everybody … everyone’s just laughing, going ‘You are crazy,'” said Edwards. “But what really made me feel good was a lot of people being like, ‘Eric, I so needed this, you made me smile.’ The whole thing about it from the beginning it’s just been a joke, just out there having fun, doing old school stuff.”



Edwards has brought laughter and joy to Padres fans for more than 30 years. When he’s not dancing, he works as a massage therapist and runs his own production company. During what would normally be a busy time of year for the Padres, Edwards says it’s the fans he feels for.



“I just feel bad for the Padres fans, well any sports fans because this is crazy, this is crazy,” he said. “Who would have thought?”



The Padres pledged a million dollars in an effort to support game-day employees, like Edwards, who are unable to work due to the postponement of the Major League season.



“It’s great that they’re stepping up and going, ‘OK, we want to show you we care about you too,'” said Edwards. “You’re not just an employee, you’re family.”



