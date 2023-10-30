SAN DIEGO — Padres fans can now etch their place in Petco Park history with the Legacy Brick Program.

The program is part of Gallagher Square’s renovation project, which went under construction in early October, to celebrate the ballpark’s 20th anniversary in 2024, the Padres said in a news release on Friday.

Participants will be able to customize an engraved brick, which ranges in cost from $350-$650, with an inscription that would be laid in the new Tony Gwynn Terrace viewing deck. Those who previously bought a brick near the original statue location will have a new brick with the same message, but placed in the new location.

“The new deck will be home to the iconic ‘Mr. Padre’ statue and provide great sightlines for games and other events while also being an ideal spot for picnics during public hours,” the team said in the release.

All orders must be placed by Jan. 15, 2024 to ensure bricks are installed before Opening Day.

The renovation of Gallagher Square includes a new Tony Gwynn Terrace, an expanded playground and play area for a wider range of ages and abilities, a fenced, off-leash dog park, an improved Play Ball Field and state of the art technology and sound mitigation, according to officials. Construction will be complete before Opening Day, which is on March 28, 2024.