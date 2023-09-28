SAN DIEGO — It was a dream come true for an 11-year-old Manny Machado fan, who recently designed cleats for the Padres star after winning a contest.

Kyle Martin participated in a challenge arranged by the Padres third baseman and shortstop after the president of his baseball league shared it with his team.

Martin, along with his teammates, drew a cleat design to submit in the running for Machado’s new boot.

With a mashup of colors like neon green, yellow, orange and brown — Martin’s design won.

Cleat designed by Kyle Martin, 11, for Padres star Manny Machado. (Courtesy of Kyle Martin)

Not only did his design make it to the turf during a game, but the boy also received his very own pair of shoes with the same design. In fact, they were given to him personally from Machado himself.

On the shoes, Machado wrote, “To Kyle, best athlete in the game. Thank you.”

Kyle Martin, 11, meets Padres star Manny Machado. (Credit: Charrol Negron)

The Padres star wore the cleats during Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, a game in which he batted two homeruns.

Martin, who’s already hit some homeruns of his own, said it felt great to see Machado knocking some balls out of the park while wearing the cleats he designed.

FOX 5’s Jill Chandler contributed to this report.