Crawford, Gonzales lead Mariners to 8-3 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — J.P Crawford homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Seattle Mariners, who beat San Diego 8-3 to snap the Padres’ seven-game winning streak.

Austin Nola also homered for the Mariners, who won their fourth straight and for the fifth time in six games. Nola and Evan White had three hits apiece.

Marco Gonzales helped deny the Padres what would have been their longest winning streak since 2012. He allowed three runs on nine hits while striking out five and walking none in five innings in his second career start against the Padres.