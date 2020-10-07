Clevinger leaves in 2nd inning of NLDS opener vs Dodgers

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger leaves the game with an injury during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Clevinger’s return to the mound for the San Diego Padres was done after two pitches in the second inning of the NL Division Series opener.

Clevinger missed the first round of the playoffs because of elbow impingement.

After walking two batters and throwing a wild pitch in a scoreless first inning, Clevinger threw two balls to Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger to start the second.

Manager Jayce Tingler and an athletic trainer went to the mound, and after a brief conversation the pitcher left the game.