SAN DIEGO — The Padres are facing off against the Dodgers on Cinco de Mayo and Petco Park is rolling out tons of special offerings for the Friar-Faithful to celebrate.

The team will be kicking off Cinco celebrations with a special City Connect-themed Party in the Park for fans who arrive to the game early. The event will feature live music and $5 drink specials in Gallagher Square at 4 p.m.

When the Padres take to the diamond, the team will be sporting their pink, mint and gold City Connect jerseys, inspired by coastal California and the Baja peninsula.

Fans looking to keep the festivities going after first pitch can check out some of the special food and drink offerings at Petco Park, from an elote stand and new taco dishes to innovative margaritas.

Photos of new food concessions at Petco Park in San Diego, California on Tuesday March 28th, 2023. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres)

The full list of delicious food and thirst-quenching drinks perfect for Cinco de Mayo celebrations can be found below:

Elote stand available in Section 100, offering Mexican-inspired street corn available both on and off the cob.

Burritos, tacos, margaritas and beer can be found at Puesto.

The Draft by Ballast Point will be featuring a new Baja Fish taco.

SAMABAZON will have dragonfruit and acai margaritas available.

Carnitas Flautas and nachos can be picked up at the Carnitas Snack Shack.

Blue Water Seafood will have fish and shrimp tacos available for Cinco celebrators.

Holy Paleta will have Mexican style frozen treats.

Barrio Dogg’s El Xolito Dogg and La Fresca Cucumber Michelada will be available.

The Padres will be hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers in America’s best MLB ballpark at 6:40 p.m. on Friday.