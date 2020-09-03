Castro gets big hit after trade, Padres rout Angels 11-4

San Diego Padres’ Jurickson Profar, top, celebrates his two-run home run with Manny Machado during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The San Diego Padres rallied for eight runs in the eighth inning of an 11-4 victory Wednesday night over the Los Angeles Angels.

Jason Castro got the two-out rally started with a tiebreaking two-run double against the team that traded him three days ago. Eric Hosmer hit a 443-foot, three-run homer as the Padres piled on against the Angels’ hapless bullpen to open this interleague series up the I-5 freeway.

Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer and drove in three early runs for San Diego, which has won three straight by a combined score of 30-6.