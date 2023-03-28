SAN DIEGO — The Padres hope to bring the same energy to San Diego as last year’s emphatic playoff run for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Opening Day for the Friars will be held this Thursday at Petco Park at 1:10 p.m. against the Colorado Rockies.

If you’re unable to go to the game and want to experience the Padres’ spirit, here are some watch parties to attend:

WHERE TO WATCH THE GAME

The Smoking Gun

555 Market Street

The downtown San Diego restaurant is offering all-you-can-eat wings for $21.99 with 12 different flavors from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

715 J St

Located less than a block away from Petco Park, this sports bar always attracts loyal Padres fans.

8199 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

With over 60 flat screen TVs, you won’t be able to miss a pitch at this Kearny Mesa Padres staple.

660 K Street

Take in Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. atop Gaslamp Marriott Quarter for a view of Petco Park and downtown San Diego.

HOW TO WATCH THE GAME

The Padres vs. Rockies will air on Bally Sports San Diego & FOX Deportes San Diego at 1:10 p.m. You can listen to the game on KWFN 97.3 and XEMO 860.