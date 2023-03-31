SAN DIEGO — The 2023 Major League Baseball season is in full swing here in San Diego and a popular beer brand is celebrating with the release of a limited-edition Padres can.
Budweiser, a long-standing sponsor of MLB, has designed unique beer cans for 14 teams across the league, including a tin for the Friar Faithful.
The cans feature each team’s logo, colors and a city skyline which can be seen in the backdrop.
Here’s a list of the team’s Budweiser will be producing special cans for this season.
— Baltimore Orioles
— Chicago Cubs
— Cincinnati Reds
— Houston Astros
— Los Angeles Dodgers
— Miami Marlins
— Minnesota Twins
— New York Yankees
— Philadelphia Phillies
— San Diego Padres
— St. Louis Cardinals
·– Tampa Bay Rays
— Texas Rangers
— Washington Nationals
These limited-edition MLB cans can be found in each participating city, wherever Budweiser is sold, a company representative told FOX 5. They have already hit the shelves in some areas, the beer brand confirmed.
When it comes time for the next batter up — a game day beer, chilled with Padres pride, is coming to a store near you.