Bob Melvin signs 3-year contract with Padres

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin walks on the field before the team’s baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Oakland, Calif. The San Diego Padres have hired Melvin away from the Athletics to be their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Thursday, Oct. 28, because the deal hasn’t been announced. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN DIEGO — The Padres have agreed to terms with Bob Melvin, who will become the 22nd manager in franchise history.

The team announced Monday morning that Melvin, Oakland’s former manager, signed a 3-year contract to replace Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons.

“Bob is one of the top managers in the game and brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to win at the Major League level,” President of Baseball Operations & General Manager A.J. Preller said. “Throughout the process, Bob showed our group a true love of baseball and a natural presence to lead. It was immediately evident how he’s been able to bring out the best in his players throughout his managerial career. We believe that Bob is the right man to take our talented group and help them deliver a championship to the city of San Diego.”

Melvin joins a revamped Padres coaching staff that now includes Calexico native Ruben Niebla, who joined the club as pitching coach. Melvin takes over a roster that’s been built to win in the highly competitive NL West with high-priced stars including Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and Blake Snell.

With 18 seasons managing in Major League Baseball, Melvin is a three-time Manager of the Year and led his clubs to seven postseason appearances and four division titles. The 60-year-old California native also served as a special baseball advisor to D’backs President & CEO Derrick Hall in 2011 and a professional scout for the New York Mets in 2010.

The team will introduce Melvin at a news conference at Petco Park Monday at 11 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.