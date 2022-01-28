Baseball returns: Padres unveil 2022 promotional schedule

SAN DIEGO – Tickets to see the Padres take the field this year at Petco Park go on sale next week.

Single-game tickets will be available for fans to purchase starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 on the team’s website. The Friars’ also announced Friday the club’s full slate of promotional giveaways and theme games that will take place at the ballpark throughout the season.

At the moment, it’s unclear if San Diego’s season will start on time amid a work stoppage brought on as team owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. Pitchers and catchers are slated to report to the team’s spring training site in Peoria, Arizona early next month, but there could be delays or cancellations if the lockout is extended.

For the time being, the Padres are planning to bring back pregame parties at Gallagher Square before every Friday home game. Among this year’s themes are BeerFest, CocktailFest, CountryFest, Fiesta in the Park presented by Verizon, and a 90’s Night, the team said Friday.

Seventeen fan giveaways are planned in 2022, most of which are available to the first 35,000 fans through the gates. Four of those dates feature kids giveaway items for the first 8,000 children ages 14 and under.

The entire list of fan giveaways is posted below.

Several other staples from past seasons return this year including Military Appreciation Days held during Sunday home game and themed celebrations such as the Star Wars weekend held July 15-17.

Two postgame fireworks displays also are planned May 28 and July 16, respectively.

These are the dates for planned fan giveaways throughout the 2022 season:

Date Padres’ opponent Giveaway item Sponsor Sunday, April 3 San Francisco Giants Opening Series hat Sycuan Casino Resort Thursday, April 14 Atlanta Braves Fleece blanket UC San Diego Health Sunday, April 17 Atlanta Braves Sunglasses (kids giveaway) Roshambo Shades Monday, May 9 Chicago Cubs Tony Gwynn shirsey ClickUp Tuesday, May 24 Milwaukee Brewers Bobblehead Bally Sports San Diego Friday, May 27 Pittsburgh Pirates Pinstripe beach towel Sycuan Casino Resort Sunday, May 29 Pittsburgh Pirates Padres and pets calendar Petco Wednesday, June 8 New York Mets Player hat San Diego Community Power Thursday, June 23 Philadelphia Phillies Bobblehead Jack in the Box Sunday, June 26 Philadelphia Phillies Batting gloves (kids giveaway) Canel’s Sunday, July 31 Minnesota Twins Plastic bat and ball set (kids giveaway) Mission Federal Credit Union Wednesday, Aug. 3 Colorado Rockies Padres hoodie None listed Thursday, Aug. 18 Washington Nationals Bobblehead None listed Sunday, Aug. 21 Colorado Rockies Mini bat (kids giveaway) Chick-fil-A Sunday, Sept. 5 Arizona Diamondbacks Padres-branded mug (kids giveaway) Oris Wednesday, Sept. 7 Arizona Diamondbacks Bobblehead Petco Friday, Sept. 9 Los Angeles Dodgers Thundersticks None listed

More information on the team’s promotional schedule is available by clicking or tapping here and the entire list of theme games is here.