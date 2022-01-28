Baseball returns: Padres unveil 2022 promotional schedule

SAN DIEGO – Tickets to see the Padres take the field this year at Petco Park go on sale next week.

Single-game tickets will be available for fans to purchase starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 on the team’s website. The Friars’ also announced Friday the club’s full slate of promotional giveaways and theme games that will take place at the ballpark throughout the season.

At the moment, it’s unclear if San Diego’s season will start on time amid a work stoppage brought on as team owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. Pitchers and catchers are slated to report to the team’s spring training site in Peoria, Arizona early next month, but there could be delays or cancellations if the lockout is extended.

For the time being, the Padres are planning to bring back pregame parties at Gallagher Square before every Friday home game. Among this year’s themes are BeerFest, CocktailFest, CountryFest, Fiesta in the Park presented by Verizon, and a 90’s Night, the team said Friday.

Seventeen fan giveaways are planned in 2022, most of which are available to the first 35,000 fans through the gates. Four of those dates feature kids giveaway items for the first 8,000 children ages 14 and under.

The entire list of fan giveaways is posted below.

Several other staples from past seasons return this year including Military Appreciation Days held during Sunday home game and themed celebrations such as the Star Wars weekend held July 15-17.

Two postgame fireworks displays also are planned May 28 and July 16, respectively.

These are the dates for planned fan giveaways throughout the 2022 season:

DatePadres’ opponentGiveaway itemSponsor
Sunday, April 3San Francisco GiantsOpening Series hatSycuan Casino Resort
Thursday, April 14Atlanta BravesFleece blanketUC San Diego Health
Sunday, April 17Atlanta BravesSunglasses (kids giveaway)Roshambo Shades
Monday, May 9Chicago CubsTony Gwynn shirseyClickUp
Tuesday, May 24Milwaukee BrewersBobbleheadBally Sports San Diego
Friday, May 27Pittsburgh PiratesPinstripe beach towelSycuan Casino Resort
Sunday, May 29Pittsburgh PiratesPadres and pets calendarPetco
Wednesday, June 8New York MetsPlayer hatSan Diego Community Power
Thursday, June 23Philadelphia PhilliesBobbleheadJack in the Box
Sunday, June 26Philadelphia PhilliesBatting gloves (kids giveaway)Canel’s
Sunday, July 31Minnesota TwinsPlastic bat and ball set (kids giveaway)Mission Federal Credit Union
Wednesday, Aug. 3Colorado RockiesPadres hoodieNone listed
Thursday, Aug. 18Washington NationalsBobbleheadNone listed
Sunday, Aug. 21Colorado RockiesMini bat (kids giveaway)Chick-fil-A
Sunday, Sept. 5Arizona DiamondbacksPadres-branded mug (kids giveaway)Oris
Wednesday, Sept. 7Arizona DiamondbacksBobbleheadPetco
Friday, Sept. 9Los Angeles DodgersThundersticksNone listed

More information on the team’s promotional schedule is available by clicking or tapping here and the entire list of theme games is here.

