SAN DIEGO — Beer and baseball occupy a special place in the hearts of many San Diegans, and with a new MLB season officially underway, Budweiser is back with a marketing technique that’s hard for fans to resist.

Anheuser-Busch’s flagship beer released a new line of limited edition cans, with the San Diego Padres’ version sporting brown, yellow and white, accented by Bud’s signature red. The iconic interlocking “SD” and “Padres” font emblazoned on the front of the can will surely secure some impulse buys at local liquor stores.

Budweiser introduced the cans on Thursday in honor of Opening Day. Only 14 teams made the cut. That included the Padres’ rival Los Angeles Dodgers, but excluded Southern California’s other team, the Los Angeles Angels. The San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics didn’t get cans, either.

Bud encouraged “fans around the country to enjoy and collect this spring,” saying each team’s can should be widely available in its home market.

Still getting geared up for a new season of Padres baseball? Check out this guide to the 2022 roster.

Special edition Budweiser cans for Opening Day 2022. (Photo: Anheuser-Busch)

The full list of participating teams includes:

Arizona Diamondbacks

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins

Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers

Washington Nationals