Baseball Digest picks Padres’ Cronenworth as NL Rookie of the Year

San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth watches his solo home run during the eighth inning of Game 3 of the team’s National League wild-card baseball series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth, right, reacts with teammate Wil Myers (4) after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth advances from second to third off a sacrifice fly by Greg Garcia during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth watches his grand slam during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth, back right, celebrates his grand slam with Manny Machado during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

San Diego Padres’ San Diego Padres Manny Machado is congratulated by Jake Cronenworth (9) after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Jake Cronenworth #9 of the San Diego Padres scores a run as Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals misses the ball during the seventh inning of Game Three of the National League Wild Card Series at PETCO Park on October 02, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres shortstop Jake Cronenworth, left, throws to first too late for the double play as Los Angeles Angels’ David Fletcher slides in late to second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in San Diego. Los Angeles Angels’ Jared Walsh was out at safe at first on the fielder’s choice. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

DENVER, COLORADO – AUGUST 02: Jake Cronenworth #9 of the San Diego Padres scores on a Manny Machado double in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 02, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth and Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis have been chosen as rookies of the year by Baseball Digest.

Cronenworth won the NL honor. He hit .285 and helped San Diego reach the playoffs. The 26-year-old who played all over the infield led NL rookies in runs and extra-base hits.

Lewis earned the AL award. The center fielder hit 11 home runs, tied with White Sox outfielder Luis Robert for the most among all rookies.

He batted .262 and topped big league rookies in runs and on-base percentage.