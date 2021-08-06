Artist brings Tatis’ epic bat flip to life with custom baseball card

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres fans have a new way to commemorate Fernando Tatis Jr.’s iconic bat flip from the 2020 National League Division Series.

The sports card and memorabilia company Topps launched an initiative this year that allows fans to commission an artist to create a card of a current or Hall of Fame Major League Baseball player, and a Padres fan did just that.

The new card commemorates Tatis’ bat flip from the Oct. 1, 2020 NLDS game against the St. Louis Cardinals. After blasting a no-doubt home run in the seventh inning, the young superstar flipped his bat in a perfect arc, gesturing to the dugout before trotting toward first base.

Already the subject of a mural in Ocean Beach, El Niño’s home run celebration captured the new-school excitement he brought to the club during their first successful playoff run since 2014, and the moment stood out as a top highlight for many fans in an action-packed season.

Topps Sports Artist Angel S. Aviles joined FOX 5 Friday morning to talk about how he brought the epic moment to life on a custom baseball card.

He also had a surprise for FOX 5’s Raoul Martinez: a card featuring his first pitch at a Padres game in 2015.

Watch the video in the player above to find out how you can get a one-of-a-kind card.