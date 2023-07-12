SAN DIEGO — More than 60 years ago, the PCL Padres called Lane Field home in downtown San Diego. Today, one local non-profit unveiled a recreation rooted in combating Alzheimer’s.

“This is fantastic, this whole entire building is like a fairytale,” said 1954 American Legion Player of the Year Billy Capps, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The magic of this yard, sprinkled in smaller nuances designers hope to unlock old memories.

“The center is designed to facilitate reminiscing,” said Lisa Tyburski, Chief Marketing Officer. “It brings back the memories when they were getting married, having kids high school, college and those are usually the strongest memories that are often left intact that families don’t really know about.”

While Lane Field is the newest activation, stepping foot inside Glenner Town Square in Chula Vista, you’re just thrust back into the 1950s chock-full of memories from yesteryear.

“There’s nothing else like it in San Diego and even in the country that we know of,” continued Tyburski, “There are assisted livings that have reminiscence therapy type feel but nobody that we know of is doing it on a daycare basis so it’s the first of its kind in the country.”

From a diner to a vintage car, a theater that plays classic cinema and stores filled with clothing from the 1950s and 60’s, the Glenner Center takes seniors back to moments in time just stepping foot inside the facility.

“Every time I come to a place like this, I just want to cry,” continued Capps. “This is a beautiful place and setting. A lot of people are going to get a lot of good out of it.”