SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. will no longer be sponsored by Adidas after the major sportswear brand Friday ended its partnership with the Padres superstar, ESPN reports.

“We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue,” an Adidas spokesperson told ESPN.

The announcement comes after Major League Baseball suspended Tatis Jr. two weeks ago for testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing drug that violates MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

On Tuesday, Tatis Jr. apologized to the Padres organization and fans.

“There’s no other one to blame than myself,” Tatis said. “I’m really sorry for my mistakes. My dreams have turned into my worst nightmares.”

The Friars shortstop, who has been recovering from a broken wrist that he injured during the offseason and hasn’t played in a game this season, originally said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance.

“There’s no excuses. I need to do a way better job knowing what is going inside my body,” Tatis Jr. said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.