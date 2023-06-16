SAN DIEGO — – The San Diego Padres and Make-A-Wish San Diego teamed up, once again, to help grant the organization’s 5,000th wish at Petco Park Thursday.

It was a dream come true for 6-year-old Eric Campos, who’s been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The young boy has been hard at work during his physical therapy treatments to prepare for the honor of slinging the first pitch ahead of a game at Petco Park.

Eric took a break from his hard fought battle to enjoy some Padres pride Thursday, officially opening the competition with the Cleveland Guardians at 5:40 p.m.

The mighty baseball fan was all smiles and focus on for his shining moment in the San Diego spotlight. He was joined by his father Rudy, mom Jacquelyn and brother Vincent.

Ahead of the first pitch, the whole family was greeted with open arms at the player parking lot where they were met by the Pad Squad and escorted to the Padres clubhouse. From there, a moment of strictly business as Padres manager Bob Melvin met with Eric to get his signature for the one-day contract with the MLB team.

Eric Campos, 6, signs his one-day contract with the Padres ahead of throwing the first pitch. (Image: San Diego Padres)

Eric Campos, 6, is greeted by the Friar upon his arrive to Petco Park. (Image: San Diego Padres)

Eric and his family then met with his favorite Padres players before joining the team on the field prior to batting practice.

The ceremonial first pitch by the 6-year-old was later tossed and Eric was presented with a check from Make-A-Wish San Diego in the amount of $125,000. The funds were raised from last year’s Dinner on the Diamond event.

Eric and his family then enjoyed the game from the Owner’s Box, a primetime spot any baseball lover.