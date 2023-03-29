SAN DIEGO — A pizza shop that’s new to the neighborhood is showing off its Padres pride with the debut of a new pie ahead of Opening Day.

Sicilian-inspired Prince Street Pizza, located less than half a mile from Petco Park in the Gaslamp District, will be serving up an MLB special for San Diego baseball fans.

Dubbed the Padres Prosciutto Pie, this gameday pizza is topped with prosciutto, sliced mozzarella, spicy marinara sauce, basil, balsamic glaze and Pecorino Romano.

The full menu can be found here.

From grab-and-go slices to full pies, Prince Street Pizza said they will have their mitts ready to catch Padres fans and pizza lovers alike on Opening Day.

“As the iconic shop continues to serve San Diego slices of the East Coast’s delicious pizza and flair with Sicilian recipes that have been in the founding family for generations, this exciting activation further entrenches Prince Street Pizza into San Diego’s surrounding community and blossoming food scene,” stated a restaurant representative.

The pizza shop will open it’s doors at 11 a.m. and will be slicing up Padres Prosciutto Pies and much more until 11 p.m.

Plan on watching the game at home or with friends? Prince Street Pizza delivers!