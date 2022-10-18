SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time this century. As a way to honor this achievement, let’s flash back to 1998 and relive some of the year’s highlights.

The music

As Padres fans listened to the radio on their way to the homefield in 1998, which at the time was Qualcomm Stadium, they probably heard tunes from Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind” or Janet Jackson’s “Together Again.”

With a flip of the station, they probably heard rhymes from Will Smith’s “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” or Puff Daddy’s “Been Around the World.”

For those who preferred a little more twang to their music choices, they were probably listening to Shania Twain’s “You’re Still The One” or LeAnn Rimes “How Do I Live.”

Here’s a glimpse back at the top 10 singles on 1998’s Billboard music charts:

#1 Next — Too Close

#2 Brandy and Monica — The Boy Is Mine

#3 Shania Twain — You’re Still The One

#4 Savage Garden — Truly Madly Deeply

#5 LeAnn Rimes — How Do I Live

#6 Janet Jackson — Together Again

#7 K-Ci and JoJo — All My Life

#8 Elton John — Candle In The Wind 1997

#9 Usher — Nice & Slow

#10 Paula Cole — I Don’t Want To Wait

The movies

While Padres fans were passing time between NLCS games in 1998, they may have found themselves wide-eyed behind the screen as “Godzilla” destructed the streets of New York City or on the edge of their seats watching an asteroid plummet towards earth in “Armageddon.”

For a good laugh between series standoffs, those in 1998 may have set their sights on Adam Sandler in “The Waterboy” or “The Wedding Singer.”

Meanwhile, “The X Files” and “Star Trek: Insurrection” were probably being watched by the sci-fi seekers looking to pass the time between games.

Here’s a glimpse back at the top 10 Domestic Box Office Movies for 1998:

#1 Titanic

#2 Armageddon

#3 Saving Private Ryan

#4 There’s Something About Mary

#5 The Waterboy

#6 Doctor Dolittle

#7 Deep Impact

#8 Godzilla

#9 Rush Hour

#10 Good Will Hunting

The politics

U.S. President

In 1998, Democrat Bill Clinton was President of the United States. Shortly before the Padres NLCS advancement that year, the buzz surrounding the Monica Lewinsky scandal was prominent.

Roughly two months prior, Clinton admitted in taped testimony to the “improper” relationship with the White House intern, according to White House Presidential Records. This ultimately led to Clinton becoming the second U.S. president to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

Despite the impeachment, he was found not guilty in the Senate and apologized to the nation for his actions, White House records state. Those same records noted, Clinton continued to have popular approval ratings from 1998 and beyond.

California governor

Republican Pete Wilson was the acting governor of California in 1998. That year, Wilson made a number of executive orders aimed at improving the Golden State. Some of these included lifesaving technology via wireless communication and providing assistance for maritime activities, road work and rail facilities.

U.S. Legislation

When it comes to legislation, there were a number of measures and issues that came to light in 1998. Here’s a look back at some of those:

–Digital Millennium Copyright Act

–Copyright Term Extension Act

–Iraq Liberation Act

–Gay rights: Oncale v. Sundowner Offshore Services

Fast forward to 2022

There’s no doubt about it, a lot has changed since 1998. What is the same, however, is the San Diego Padres push to come out on top of the historic NLCS. The city of San Diego is rallied up for what’s to come.

NLCS Schedule

Game 1 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5:03 p.m.

Game 2 in San Diego: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 1:35 p.m. (on FOX 5)

Game 3 in Philadelphia: Friday, Oct. 21 at 4:47 p.m.

Game 4 in Philadelphia: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4:45 p.m. (on FOX 5)

*Game 5 in Philadelphia: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11:37 a.m.

*Game 6 in San Diego: Monday, Oct. 24 at 5:03 p.m.

*Game 7 in San Diego: Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5:03 p.m. (on FOX 5)

* = if necessary