Padres
Padres counting on Pham to be part of lineup’s ‘heartbeat’
Brian Dozier can earn up to $4M with San Diego Padres
Padres’ Davies compensates for lack of velocity with control
Padres beef up bullpen with Pomeranz, Pagan
Machado had regular offseason with business focused on field
More Padres Headlines
Wil Myers arrives at Padres spring training after rumor-filled off-season
Video
Padres distribute free bikes to 141 kids
Video
Padres to play 2 games against Diamondbacks in Mexico City
Padres to get outfielder in trade with Rays
Video
Padres unveil uniforms for 2020 season
Video
Padres may target San Diego native Strasburg in free agency
Video
Padres hire Jayce Tingler as new manager
Video
Padres pitcher arrested for breaking into home
Video
Padres to unveil 2020 uniforms in November
San Diego Padres fire manager Andy Green
Video