Mural for Musgrove’s no-hitter unveiled at his alma mater

EL CAJON, Calif. — Another honor was unveiled Wednesday for the hometown hero Joe Musgrove, an El Cajon native who last week became the first San Diego Padres pitcher in team history to throw a no-hitter.

Team and school district officials gathered to show off the new mural at Musgrove’s East County alma mater, which memorializes the historic game from April 9. The work was created for Grossmont High School by artists Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona of Ground Floor Murals.

The school’s principal, Dan Barnes, and other Grossmont Unified administrators joined team representatives for Wednesday’s unveiling.

