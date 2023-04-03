SAN DIEGO — Aztecs fans attending Monday night’s Padres game at Petco Park will not have to choose one or another when it comes to the NCAA National Championship game.

The San Diego Padres announced they would have the championship game between San Diego State and UConn playing on TVs throughout Petco Park.

Tip off for the NCAA National Championship game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. First pitch for the Padres matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Over the weekend, the Padres hosted a San Diego Super Sports Saturday, where they opened the doors early to Petco Park, showing the Aztecs Final Four game to fans on the big screen before their matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

While the video boards will focus on the Padres game Monday night, the team will show live “look-ins” and score updates for the Aztecs game between innings when possible.

San Diego sports were at a fever pitch over the weekend, with Padres fans setting a new opening weekend attendance record at Petco Park and Aztecs fans coming alive during a watch party at Viejas Arena Saturday for SDSU’s last-second victory.

After dropping the first two games of their opening series to the Rockies, the Padres finished out strong, winning back-to-back games to even up their record at 2-2 on the season.

If you are not heading down to Petco Park Monday night, but still want to gather with Aztecs fans as they attempt to win their first NCAA Tournament, watch parties are being held across San Diego to help cheer the team on.

Whether at home, at a watch party or at Petco Park, San Diego sports fans have a lot to root for Monday night.