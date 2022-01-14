Padres pitching patriarch celebrates milestone golf tournament

SAN DIEGO – No, Randy Jones is not turning 99 – it’s more like 72. However, he says 99 is the goal.

The Padres Hall of Famer also happens to be celebrating a pretty big milestone with his annual Randy Jones Invitational reaching its 100th tournament this year. The tournament’s semi-finals is from Jan. 10- 21 at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan Oak Glen & Willow Glen while the championship will take play Feb. 19- 20 at Rancho Bernardo Inn.



“I hadn’t even thought about it, to be honest with you,” Jones admitted. “Our commitment in what we do, we just want to do it right and make sure it’s a great experience for everybody, as best we can. I think we’ve done a good job of that.”



With about 300 volunteers and more than 1,400 golfers every year, the 72-year-old’s annual event helps give back to multiple charities. It’s something close to Jones’ heart, especially during such difficult years in a pandemic.



“A lot of the same people come out, a lot of the players come out and support us,” Jones explained. “I just enjoy do it [and] giving back to my community.”



Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Randy Jones Invitational is going on its ninth straight year – that means for nine years, Jones has spent his birthday at the Singing Hills Golf Course. He says he wouldn’t change a thing.



“I’m blessed my whole family still lives here in the San Diego area,” Jones said. “So for my birthday this evening, I’ll get together with my family for a nice dinner and I can’t ask for anything better than that.”



Almost a decade into this special event, the Friar legend hopes to do it for many more years to come.

“It’s not just something I put my name on,” Jones said. “I’m involved in it and I will continue to do so as long as I can.”