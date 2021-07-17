Padres-Nationals game suspended after 4 shot outside Nationals Park

Spectators take cover during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The San Diego Padres-Washington Nationals game has been suspended after a shooting outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Saturday night, the team confirmed.

D.C. police say the shooting happened outside of the third base gate in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street where four people were shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Nationals say the game will resume tomorrow, Sunday, July 18, at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Video and reports circulating on Twitter show fans running onto the field and into the dugouts, as well as large crowds running outside of the stadium.

Breaking: Initial reports of a shooting outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Announcers are urging fans to leave the stadium. pic.twitter.com/XnZ4tzL1kK — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 18, 2021

#BREAKING



There are reports of an active shooter near Nationals Park in Washington DC



Fans are taking cover under seats



Helicopters are now circling the stadium



More updates to come #DCnews #Nationals #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/z8rYo5B0uf — Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) July 18, 2021

Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark using the centerfield and right field gates.

The Nationals say they are working with law enforcement to gather more information.

D.C. police say the incident is currently being investigated and it “appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.”

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.



Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time.



We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

Initial reports of an active shooter situation outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/DvJxTjJb8n — Doge (@IntelDoge) July 18, 2021