Padres-Nationals game suspended after 4 shot outside Nationals Park

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The San Diego Padres-Washington Nationals game has been suspended after a shooting outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Saturday night, the team confirmed.
D.C. police say the shooting happened outside of the third base gate in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street where four people were shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The Nationals say the game will resume tomorrow, Sunday, July 18, at 1:05 p.m. ET.
Video and reports circulating on Twitter show fans running onto the field and into the dugouts, as well as large crowds running outside of the stadium.
Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark using the centerfield and right field gates.
The Nationals say they are working with law enforcement to gather more information.
D.C. police say the incident is currently being investigated and it “appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.”