SAN DIEGO — Padres superstar third baseman Manny Machado is sticking around after Padres and Machado finalized their contract extension, making fans ecstatic.

“We love Manny a lot I would say he’s one of our favorite players for sure,” said Catie Vance, a Padres fan.

Vance’s boyfriend, Scott Peterson, added “He’s the guy. He’s the one guy that we go to watch. Juan Soto, Manny Machado. I’m just stoked about it.”

Mike Bilan, another Padres fan, said “he’s the best, he’s good. And he’s a good guy, and he’s perfect.”

Macho is staying put for the next 11 years. Machado and the Padres are finalizing a $350M extension that will keep him in San Diego through the 2033 season.

The new contract will include a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs.

“So happy to hear it,” Bilan said.

“I think he’s going to prove he’s worth all that money and more,” Vance said.

Several fans thanked Padres owner, Peter Seidler.

Bilan said “and I knew Seidler wouldn’t let him go. And he can’t go he’s gotta stay here.”

“Peter Seidler dished it out. He was a man of his word and was able to sign the big fish,” said Omar Vazquez, a Padres fan.

Machado first signed a 10-year contract for $300 million with the Padres in 2019. Since then Machado has been a centerpiece in turning the team around and helping them get to the NLCS for the first time since 1998.

“Whenever we heard he might opt out we were really upset about that, so it was awesome news to wake up today (Sunday) that he is definitely staying,” Vance said.

The 2023 season is a huge anticipation for fans.

“We are just stacked, we’re just unbelievable. So it’s exciting. It’s probably the most exciting year the Padres have ever had, honestly” Vazquez said.

“Pitching and hitting everything we are going to be in the run this year,” Bilan said.

Peterson said, “it’s going to be just a madhouse every single game I’m stoked we are going to be able to experience the first game of the season.”

“Go Padres! Die-hard,” Vance and Peterson said.

Opening day is March 30th at Petco Park.