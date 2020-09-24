Padres fans can watch postseason games at drive-in event

SAN DIEGO — Padres fans will get a chance to cheer on the team in the postseason together at drive-in watch parties just outside Petco Park.

The Lexus Lot will be transformed into a drive-in style theater with the postseason games shown live on three large screens. Fans will get a taste of ballpark concessions, with dinner options from Buona Forchetta, Seaside Market and Din Tai Fung. Guests will also get to take home Padres gear including a blanket, rally towels, hats and a reusable bag.

The events will be held starting with Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Wed., Sept. 30.

Tickets start at $175. Click here for Padres watch party ticket information.