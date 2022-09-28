Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego is 41-32 in home games and 86-68 overall. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.85.

Los Angeles has a 52-27 record on the road and a 106-48 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.83 ERA, which leads MLB.

Wednesday’s game is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 31 home runs while slugging .532. Juan Soto is 14-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 46 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 95 RBI for the Dodgers. Miguel Vargas is 4-for-15 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .257 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)