DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 11: Starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz #47 of the Colorado Rockies delivers against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field on September 11, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. Pomeranz earned the win making his major league debut as the Rockies defeated the Reds 4-1.. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The San Diego Padres are not taking their long tradition of bullpen excellence for granted this season.

Newcomers Drew Pomeranz and Emilio Pagan were added to join defending major league saves leader Kirby Yates and reigning NL holds leader Craig Stammen after Padres’ relievers had an uncharacteristic hiccup last year.

San Diego’s bullpen had a 4.52 ERA last season, its highest since 2003.