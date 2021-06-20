Padres beat Reds 3-2 behind Myers, Lamet, for 4-game sweep

San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim throws to first base after fielding a ground ball hit by Cincinnati Reds’ Eugenio Suarez in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 20, 2021, in San Diego. Eugenio Suarez was out at first on the play. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers hit a two-run triple and scored on Joey Votto’s errant throw as the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 for a four-game sweep.

It was San Diego’s first-ever four-game sweep of the Reds and their first overall since Aug. 18-21, 2011, against the Marlins.

The Padres regained their stride in this series after losing 13 of their previous 17 games, including being swept by lowly Colorado at the end of a 1-5 trip.

Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. sat out a day after reinjuring his left shoulder in a 7-5 win.

