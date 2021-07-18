Padres beat Nationals in game interrupted by shooting outside DC stadium

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., center, slides home safely to score against Washington Nationals catcher Rene Rivera, left, on a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals Sunday in a game that was suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after three people were shot outside the Washington, D.C., ballpark.

The Padres won by a final score of 10-4 after the game was resumed at 10:08 a.m. PT on Sunday. The teams were also playing their regularly scheduled game at 1:08 p.m.

The shooting happened at N Street and South Capitol Street SW, near the third base gate of Nationals Park, according to police.

A woman was struck by gunfire outside the stadium and two people were shot inside a car, according to Ashan Benedict, executive assistant chief of Metropolitan Police. The woman was expected to survive.

The two other victims walked to a hospital, police said.

Shots were fired at the car from another vehicle, which was reported to have fled over the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, Benedict said.

There was no immediate suspect information or vehicle description, nor a known motive.

Social media showed fans fleeing the stadium while the announcer urged people to stay inside.

“Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time,” the Nationals tweeted. “We’re working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Kevin Acee, a San Diego Union-Tribune Padres beat writer, was impressed with the actions of shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

“In the midst of confusion & then some fear, my lasting image from tonight will be looking down on the field to see 22-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. emerging from clubhouse and sprinting down the 3B line to grab his family & pull them to safety. I thought I admired the kid before,” Acee wrote on Facebook.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident outside of Nationals Park,” the Padres tweeted Saturday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, “Baseball games should always be safe spaces. Our thoughts are with California’s own @Padres and all those impacted by the shooting tonight.”

The Padres led the game 8-4 when the shooting started.

