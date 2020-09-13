Padres back in action after COVID-19 postponements

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres waits on the field after a game against the San Francisco Giants was postponed at Petco Park on September 11, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Padres will resume play Sunday with a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park after their games the past two days were postponed due to a possible positive coronavirus test.

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association Joint Committee, in conjunction with each team’s medical staff, reviews all positive COVID-19 tests on an individual basis to determine how each case should be handled in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and club personnel, according to MLB.

Following a review of all the details presented in the case regarding a Giants player that led to the postponements of Friday and Saturday’s games, the committee determined that the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel, MLB announced.

Friday’s game was postponed moments before right-hander Garrett Richards was to throw the first pitch for the Padres. MLB also announced Friday that Saturday’s game was postponed.