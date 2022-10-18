Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -127, Phillies +108; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS.

San Diego has an 89-73 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games. The Padres have a 31-17 record in games decided by one run.

Philadelphia has an 87-75 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games. The Phillies have a 40-15 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 37 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 8-for-33 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 70 extra base hits (21 doubles, three triples and 46 home runs). Bryce Harper is 13-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.